Margaret Reid jumps into Chilliwack school board race

Reid says her focus as trustee would be on food security, mental health and student supports

Margaret Reid is the latest candidate to enter the Chilliwack school board race.

Reid threw her hat into the ring Thursday (Aug. 18), and said she initially considered a run four years ago when she saw how divisive the school board was.

“But after some deep thought I realized that even though I passionately wanted to create change, I would only be doing it at that point to run against something,” she said in a news release. “I wanted to know what I stood for, what I brought to the team, and if I would be effective in that role.”

Reid has spent the last four years considering those questions, and is satisfied she has the answers. Reid believes her passion for the community she was born and raised in is reflected in her volunteer work.

“Since the last election, I co-founded and sit on the board for Chilliwack Citizens for Change and Chilliwack Pride,” she said. “I sit on Chilliwack Healthier Community’s Poverty Reduction Team and the City Wide Gardening Project and through those tables I created Extra FARE, a food hamper for people with allergies. I also co-created and became president of the society for the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market, a food-security focused farmer’s market right in the downtown Chilliwack neighbourhood I grew up in.”

“I also joined the Parents Advisory Committee (PAC) at my children’s school and became our DPAC rep, learning as much as possible about the issues at different levels.”

Reid is a member of the LGBTQ2+ community, and parent to three children in Chilliwack’s public school system. She said her focus as trustee would be on food security, mental health, and student supports.

“I want to be in the room to advocate for these things, which I believe are essential for all staff and families,” Reid said.

Without naming names, Reid suggested not all of the people who’ve held trustee positions the last four years have been doing what they were elected to do.

“I believe that a school trustee should show up every day and put the work in. They should listen. They should care. They should fight to be sure our children’s needs are met. I don’t see that reflected in the work or investment level of all our sitting trustees and that does our children a disservice,” she said. “We need to focus on showing up everyday to collaborate and innovate and make sure good work is done.”

Reid joins a field that includes Heather Maahs, Barry Neufeld, Darrell Furgason, Carin Bondar, Willow Reichelt, David Swankey, Brian Vangarderen and Teri Westerby.

Learn more about Reid on her Facebook page (Margaret Reid for School Trustee) and Instagram (MargaretForTrustee) or email her at MargaretForTrustee@gmail.com.

