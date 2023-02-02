Dr. Adrian Walton and staff, with Urban Safari Rescue Society founder Gary Oliver, assess a Savannah monitor that survived the fire. Walton says he expects it to make a full recovery. (Urban Safari Rescue Society/Special to The News)

Dr. Adrian Walton and staff, with Urban Safari Rescue Society founder Gary Oliver, assess a Savannah monitor that survived the fire. Walton says he expects it to make a full recovery. (Urban Safari Rescue Society/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge vet volunteers to help animal fire victims

Walton treats animals injured in blaze at Urban Safari in Surrey

On the way in to treat animals after a devastating fire at Surrey’s Urban Safari Rescue Society, the Maple Ridge veterinarian warned his staff to expect the worst.

Dr. Adrian Walton, after volunteering his time to see many reptiles and other animals on Monday night, left somewhat relieved and definitely impressed by the work of volunteers who washed and nursed the survivors.

He treated 15-20 of the animals that were the worst off, such as putting them on pain control and antibiotics. He’s optimistic his patients are going to make it.

The devastating fire on Saturday morning killed some 60 animals – guinea pigs, frogs, geckos, birds, and more – and has closed the business. It was caused by a power surge, despite a surge protector, that damaged a heating unit in the snake tank. The blaze did a lot of damage to the front of the building. It filled the animal rescue facility on 176th Street in Surrey with thick smoke.

“The good news is, the ones who survived are in pretty good shape,” said Walton. “For the extent of damage, the animals that have survived are doing remarkably well.”

Now staff and volunteers will watch them for symptoms, particularly breathing problems, which could still develop over the coming days. Some will have damaged lungs.

READ ALSO: Fire kills ‘many’ animals at Urban Safari Rescue Society Saturday morning in South Surrey

He explained reptiles are uniquely equipped by nature to survive a smokey fire that would kill other animals. A mammal will run from a fire, but a reptile’s instinct, and best chance, is to “hunker down and try to survive it.” Their bodies go into a torpor state of reduced metabolic activity, and a slowed respiratory rate helps limit the damage from smoke inhalation.

“They can survive fires where a mammal won’t,” Walton said.

The vet also diagnosed a society that is obviously determined to see its animal wards recover. The animals were cleaned off, and black ash washed out of their mouths so they didn’t breathe in more. He saw volunteers whose clothes and faces were covered in marks of black soot.

“They are doing everything in their power to make sure their animals recover, and I commend them for the time and effort they’re putting into it,” he said.

Walton works with numerous non-profits and rescue associations, and was personally gutted by the fire.

“They’re going to be facing a lot of financial strain over the next while, as they rebuild. Please consider a donation to their gofundme,” requested Walton.

The online fundraiser has so far raised approximately $30,000 to help the society recover from the blaze.

– With files from Tricia Weel, Black Press

READ ALSO: B.C. family reacts to manslaughter charge against Mounties linked to man’s death

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireMaple RidgePitt MeadowsVeterinarians

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Militant who killed 101 at Pakistan mosque wore uniform
Next story
MPs vote unanimously to have Canada resettle 10,000 displaced Uyghur people

Just Posted

Dylan Putz was diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric cancer at 17 and he died at 19 in 2022. His mother Carmen Putz is hoping to raise funds for research at the inaugural Hearts of Gold Gala Feb. 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (GoFundMe) Carmen Putz lost her 19-year-old son Dylan to a rare form of pediatric cancer in January and now she’s raising awareness for what she says is the underfunding of childhood cancers.
Chilliwack’s inaugural Hearts of Gold Gala raising funds for pediatric cancer research

A mini documentary about Sumas Prairie farmers who were affected by the 2021 floods has been released by AgSafe. (Screenshot from video)
Mini documentary shows impact of 2021 floods on Sumas Prairie farmers

Children who are anxious about reading or have difficulty with words are encouraged to sign up for Paws 4 Stories where they can read to a St. John Ambulance - SJA Child Certified Therapy Dog. Pictured here is Lucky at the Yarrow Library with owner, Lesia Leversage (left), and librarian Wanda Lindsay in 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Here’s what’s coming up at the 3 libraries in Chilliwack

Students from both Sardis Secondary School and Chilliwack Secondary School rehearse together at Sardis on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in preparation for an upcoming band trip to perform in Disneyland. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘There’s no rivalry’: 2 Chilliwack high school bands join forces to perform in Disneyland together

Pop-up banner image