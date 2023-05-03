Maple Ridge city hall lets three managers go in shakeup

City hall managers Christina Crabtree, David Pollock and Christine Carter are no longer employed by the City of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Three senior managers at the City of Maple Ridge are no longer working for the municipality.

Moving on from city employment are:

• Christine Carter, who was the general manager of planning and development services. She had been with the district since 1998 and was named planning director in December of 2011.

• Christina Crabtree, who was the general manager of corporate services, and worked for the city for more than 17 years. In December of 2019, she was promoted to the GM position. Prior to that, Crabtree served as information services manager and chief information officer.

• David Pollock, who was the general manager of engineering services. He worked with the city for more than 11 years, also serving as a municipal engineer, before being promoted to his GM position in June of 2019.

Asked about the changes, city chief administrative officer (CAO) Scott Hartman confirmed the city has a new leadership structure “to streamline reporting and communications across the organization for greater organizational agility and responsiveness.”

As a result, the three general managers are no longer with the city.

“We are grateful for their many years of service and contributions, and wish each of them the best of success in all future endeavors,” said Hartman.

These decisions were his and did not need the authorization of city council.

“In my role as CAO, I informed council of my decision to make these structural changes,” said Hartman. “However, they were not involved in this decision as this is a staffing matter in the organization, rather than a policy decision.”

All directors now report directly to the CAO, and a new deputy CAO role has been created. Stephane Labonne, former general manager of parks, recreation and culture has taken on the deputy CAO position.

The changes flatten the management structure, streamlining reporting relationships across all departments, Hartman said. The previous leadership structure had been in place for more than 20 years, and Maple Ridge is one of the fastest-growing communities in B.C., and the Metro Region, forecasted to grow by 40,000 people by 2050, he explained.

“As the needs of the community change, the organization must be structured to respond to the community’s priorities and continue to deliver high-quality services.”