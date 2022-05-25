Manure dumped at Premier John Horgan’s Langford office

Police were on the scene after manure was dumped outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office on May 25. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Police were on the scene after manure was dumped outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office on May 25. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Activists plan to occupy transportation hubs for two weeks starting June 13

Five bags of manure were dumped outside the Langford office of Premier John Horgan.

The manure was dumped by Save Old Growth, an activist group, around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning (May 25). The message was meant to convey the group’s frustration with the provincial government continuing to allow logging of old-growth forests, said Sophia Papp, a spokesperson for the action with Save Old Growth.

“Obviously their priorities are elsewhere, perhaps with a brand new museum or increasing housing prices … So we’re tired of all this talking and we want some tangible protections in the form of legislation to protect old-growth across all of B.C.”

Office staff were sweeping what remained outside the office at around 10:30 a.m., but most of the manure had been removed.

West Shore RCMP was on scene investigating but did not comment. A statement from police is expected later today.

Papp said Save Old Growth is planning further action in the coming weeks. On June 13 the group plans to occupy transportation hubs, including highways and ports, for two weeks.

“We’re trying to get the government to follow through and have integrity. If they’re not going to follow through on their promises, who’s going to make them,” added Papp.

More to come.

