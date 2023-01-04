Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the year’s first shooting. (Black Press files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the year’s first shooting. (Black Press files)

Man wounded in targeted shooting in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for witnesses, video

Maple Ridge already has its first shooting of 2023.

One man was injured, and the Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the targeted shooting that occurred early Monday in the Albion neighbourhood.

On Jan. 2, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report that a man had been assaulted at a residence in the 24600 block of 101 Avenue in Maple Ridge.

The man was transported by BC Emergency Health Services to hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was in serious condition.

This is believed to be a targeted, isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public at this time, said Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

Police are still seeking witnesses, video surveillance, and dash camera footage from the area. Anyone with information for police regarding this investigation is asked to contact Cpl. Grewal at 604-467-7651.

