Bith Gattang Chuol, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in Alberta and has connections to Vancouver. Police are searching for him. (Photo courtesy of Alberta RCMP)

Man with Vancouver connections wanted for 1st-degree murder in Alberta

Police say Bith Gattang Chuol, 24, is considered armed and dangerous

A man with known connections to Vancouver is wanted for murder in Alberta.

RCMP say they’ve been searching for 24-year-old Bith Gattang Chuol since Feb. 7 when four criminal charges were approved against him, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, breaking and entering, and extortion.

The charges are all in connection to the Sept. 15, 2021 killing of Edmonton resident Vanessa Ann Silva.

Chuol is described as a 6’4”, 140-pound man with a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes. Beyond his connections to Vancouver, he’s known to have ties to Calgary, Edmonton and Manitoba.

Chuol is the second person to be charged with Silva’s death. Cordell Enrique Federico Kenney of Edmonton was also charged with first-degree murder in November 2022.

Police are asking anyone who sees Chuol to call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information can call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477.

READ ALSO: Brain injury from abuse puts women at risk in court, B.C. researchers find

