Man will plead guilty to four charges in connection with violent assault at Chilliwack grocery store

Video showed the accused yelling at customers at a grocery store, and punching a staff member

A still from a video posted on Twitter in a moment right after this man is seen punching an employee in the head in an aisle of the Garrison Crossing Save-On-Foods in Chilliwack on Jan. 26, 2022. Gordon Grsic is facing several criminal charges in connection with the alleged incident. (Twitter)

A man involved in an alleged violent assault at a Chilliwack grocery store intends to plead guilty to four charges.

Gordon Grsic is due in court Sept. 22. He is charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and mischief $5,000 or under.

The charges stem from an incident around 3 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2022 when a man was caught on video at the Save-On-Foods in Garrison Crossing, yelling at people and punching a staff member in the face. A number of visitors to the store reported seeing the man not wearing a mask, as required by public health order at the time, attacking customers and possibly a security guard.

The video was widely shared on social media.

(WARNING: Some people might find the content of this video disturbing)

“It was 100 per cent about his mask, he would not leave when asked saying ‘it’s a fraud!’ according to a Twitter user who shared the video.

Grsic was arrested by RCMP officers at the scene and taken into custody.

A warrant was issued after he failed to show up for a followup court date Feb. 22, 2022 at the Chilliwack provincial court. Once Judge David Albert deemed the warrant issued for Grsic executed, he was released on conditions. Grsic is not allowed to have any contact with two named individuals, and he is required to stay at least 100 metres away from the Save-On in Garrison Crossing.

He was last in court July 19 to fix the date for entering guilty pleas.

