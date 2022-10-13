Man wanted in relation to home invasion in Abbotsford

Police looking for Clayton Pierce, one of five suspects charged

The Abbotsford Police Department is trying to locate Clayton Pierce, wanted in relation to a home invasion that took place Oct. 4.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in relation to a home invasion that took place Tuesday, Oct. 4.

APD media officer Sgt. Paul Walker said the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on that day in the 2800 block of McCrimmon Drive in east Abbotsford.

Police who arrived on scene determined that five men had broken into a residence while two occupants of the home were inside.

Walker said the suspects had a weapon, and items from the residence were stolen. He said neither resident was injured, but they were “extremely shaken.”

One suspect was arrested on scene, and three others were arrested later. Clayton Pierce, 30, has not been located. He is wanted on charges of break-and-enter and disguising his face with the intent to commit a crime.

The four others arrested have each been charged with the same two offences. They are Jacob Beck, Kiyoshi Hirata, Eric John and Chase Ramsay.

Pierce is described as 5’ 11” and 241 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Walker said he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent Abbotsford and Mission.

Pierce was in the news in 2014 after he led police on a chase through Mission while he was on a dirt bike. Police used a dog team and helicopter to find him.

After his arrest, he was also charged in relation to a home invasion that took place at a Mission home in August 2014.

At the time, police described Pierce as a “prolific violent offender.”

According to the provincial court database, he has convictions for breaching his probation and bail conditions, driving while prohibited, dangerous driving, driving without due care, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting a peace officer.



