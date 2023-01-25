A lone, unmarked police car sits parked on Lougheed Highway after a stabbing incident in Mission on Wednesday (Jan. 25) / Kevin Mills Photo

Man stabbed along Lougheed Highway in Mission

RCMP are investigating, no arrests at this time

One man has been transported to hospital after a stabbing incident in Mission this afternoon (Jan. 25).

At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Mission RCMP were called to a violent incident along the 32900 block of Lougheed Highway, close to the downtown core.

A surveillance team in the area spotted the alleged suspect vehicle fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. RCMP officers are investigating.

No news has been released regarding the condition of the victim.

More to come as information becomes available.

