Police, bystanders at scene of car fire in Newton after man was shot in the 8200-block of 128 Street. (Submitted photo)

Police, bystanders at scene of car fire in Newton after man was shot in the 8200-block of 128 Street. (Submitted photo)

Man shot dead in Surrey, suspect car ablaze

Police say shooting happened in 8200-block of 128 Street Thursday morning

A man was killed in a shooting in Surrey on Thursday morning.

“We’re not releasing the name of this individual,” Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.

Meantime, reports indicate the victim is Ripudamin Singh Malik, who was acquitted in 2005 of the 1985 Air India Bombing following a lengthy trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. This has not been confirmed by police.

“Police attended and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was provided first aid by attending officers until Emergency Health Services took over his care,” she said. “The injured man succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Sangha said the shooting that happened in the 8200-block of 128 Street appears to have been targeted.

“A suspect vehicle was located in the 12200 block of 82 Avenue fully engulfed in fire. The investigation is in the early stages and police are still looking for the suspects and a second vehicle that may have been used as getaway vehicle.”

Police ask anyone with information, dash camera footage or video surveillance from the area to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

fireShootingSurreyBC

Previous story
91-year-old veteran from Abbotsford honoured by South Korean president

Just Posted

Abbotsford veteran John Molnar, 91, has just returned from South Korea where he was honoured with an Ambassador for Peace medal for his time there during Korean War. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
91-year-old veteran from Abbotsford honoured by South Korean president

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)
Over $280K in contraband seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

Diane Janzen, executive director of Chilliwack Community Services, and Josh Togeretz, youth outreach worker with Cyrus Centre, at Main Street Church drop-in centre.Chilliwack Community Services was one of several groups to receive community gaming grants in 2022. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress file)
$700K in community gaming grants for charities, service groups of Chilliwack, Agassiz

Kate Feltren, curator with the Chilliwack Museum and Archives, talks about travelling exhibition called ‘Where are the Children? Healing the Impacts of the Residential Schools’ which is on display until Oct. 15. The museum has added artifacts and info from the former Coqualeetza Indian Residential School site which was later home to the Coqualeetza Indian Hospital. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Museum hosts first-in-Canada exhibit ‘Where are the Children?’