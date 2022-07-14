Man shot dead in Surrey, suspect car ablaze

Police, bystanders at scene of car fire in Newton after man was shot in the 8200-block of 128 Street. (Submitted photo)

A man was killed in a shooting in Surrey on Thursday morning.

“We’re not releasing the name of this individual,” Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.

Meantime, reports indicate the victim is Ripudamin Singh Malik, who was acquitted in 2005 of the 1985 Air India Bombing following a lengthy trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. This has not been confirmed by police.

“Police attended and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was provided first aid by attending officers until Emergency Health Services took over his care,” she said. “The injured man succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Sangha said the shooting that happened in the 8200-block of 128 Street appears to have been targeted.

“A suspect vehicle was located in the 12200 block of 82 Avenue fully engulfed in fire. The investigation is in the early stages and police are still looking for the suspects and a second vehicle that may have been used as getaway vehicle.”

Police ask anyone with information, dash camera footage or video surveillance from the area to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



