Osoyoos Lake. File photo

Man presumed drowned trying to rescue his dog on Osoyoos Lake

The 41-year-old Oliver man was last seen swimming with his dog on his back

A 41 year-old man from Oliver is missing in Osoyoos Lake and presumed drowned after he went under trying to rescue his dog.

On July 25, at 8:30 p.m., the Osoyoos RCMP responded to a 911 call of a man who had gone under the water in Osoyoos Lake near White Sands and failed to resurface.

The missing man and his friend were stationary in the middle of Osoyoos Lake in the missing man’s surf boat while the man was playing fetch with his dogs.

It appears one of the dogs became distressed and the man swam out to help it, said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda. The man and dog became separated from the boat due to the wind and the friend witnessed the dog climb on the man’s back, weighing him down.

Police, civilians and friends of the missing man searched until after dark. Police, with the assistance of Osoyoos Fire Rescue continued the search for several hours on July 26. Sadly the man has not yet been located and this has now become a recovery mission.

The RCMP underwater recovery team is being mobilized and plan to arrive to Osoyoos early next week.

Tragically it appears the man lost his life, saving his dog, said Bayda.

“The Osoyoos RCMP would like to express their deepest condolences to the missing man’s family and friends during this most difficult time.”

READ ALSO: Chilliwack father drowns in Osoyoos Lake

READ ALSO: Fire displaces 120 Penticton vacationers

OkanaganOsoyoos

Previous story
Man will plead guilty to four charges in connection with violent assault at Chilliwack grocery store

Just Posted

A still from a video posted on Twitter in a moment right after this man is seen punching an employee in the head in an aisle of the Garrison Crossing Save-On-Foods in Chilliwack on Jan. 26, 2022. Gordon Grsic is facing several criminal charges in connection with the alleged incident. (Twitter)
Man will plead guilty to four charges in connection with violent assault at Chilliwack grocery store

This dog named Sasha was found on July 25 at Chilliwack Lake by Abbotsford’s Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society. He had a large wound on his side and claws that were clearly overgrown (right). (Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society/ Facebook)
Donations sought for injured dog found at Chilliwack Lake by Abbotsford animal rescue society

Participants gathered July 17, 2022 for the Aaron Wilgosh Memorial Game at Chilliwack’s Sniperz Paintball. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack paintball fundraiser raises more than $7,000 for Canuck Place

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Police make $8M drug bust, 2 arrests related to Lower Mainland gang activity