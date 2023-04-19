Man pleads guilty to 2021 killing in which victim was left in Abbotsford parking lot

Kevin Wesley was charged after body of Christopher Hood was found at Clearbrook Park

A large police presence was on hand on July 5, 2021 on Clinton Avenue after the body of 44-year-old Christopher Hood was found in a parking lot of Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A man charged with a 2021 killing in Abbotsford has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Kevin Percy Wesley, 22, entered the plea Tuesday (April 18) in B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford in relation to the death of Christopher Hood, 44.

Hood’s body was found in the early morning of July 5, 2021 in the Clearbrook Park parking lot on Clinton Avenue, east of Clearbrook Road.

Investigators determined the death was suspicious but did not release Hood’s age, sex or name at the time.

They released those details on Aug. 16, 2021, when they announced that Wesley had been charged with first-degree murder and that Hood’s death had been targeted.

Police at the time said Wesley was arrested after “significant case developments” three days earlier.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the Abbotsford Police Department and the Chilliwack RCMP were involved in the investigation.

No further details have since been released, including the exact cause of death or other circumstances of the case.

According to the provincial court database, Wesley does not have any other criminal charges.

He is due back in court May 23 to set a date for his sentencing hearing.

