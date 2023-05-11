Man missing in Abbotsford since crashing truck and walking away

Two searches fail to turn up any sign of Karlton Kajak, 25

Karlton Kajak has been missing since crashing his truck in Abbotsford on Monday, May 8.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) requests the public’s assistance in locating a 25-year-old man who was last seen Monday night (May 8) after crashing his truck.

Media officer Sgt. Paul Walker said Karlton Kajak was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. after the single-vehicle crash on Sumas Mountain Road and McKee Road.

He was driving a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

“Police attended the collision and have recovered the truck, but Mr. Kajak had left the area on foot and is believed to have entered a forested area,” Walker said.

A search of the area that evening failed to turn up any sign of Kajak, and he has not been in contact with family or friends.

Walker said Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue conducted a search on Wednesday night (May 10), also without success.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).



vikki.hopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmissing person