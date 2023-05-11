Karlton Kajak has been missing since crashing his truck in Abbotsford on Monday, May 8.

Karlton Kajak has been missing since crashing his truck in Abbotsford on Monday, May 8.

Man missing in Abbotsford since crashing truck and walking away

Two searches fail to turn up any sign of Karlton Kajak, 25

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) requests the public’s assistance in locating a 25-year-old man who was last seen Monday night (May 8) after crashing his truck.

Media officer Sgt. Paul Walker said Karlton Kajak was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. after the single-vehicle crash on Sumas Mountain Road and McKee Road.

He was driving a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

“Police attended the collision and have recovered the truck, but Mr. Kajak had left the area on foot and is believed to have entered a forested area,” Walker said.

A search of the area that evening failed to turn up any sign of Kajak, and he has not been in contact with family or friends.

Walker said Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue conducted a search on Wednesday night (May 10), also without success.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmissing person

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘As necessary as toilet paper and soap’: Federal workplaces required to provide menstrual products

Just Posted

Karlton Kajak has been missing since crashing his truck in Abbotsford on Monday, May 8.
Man missing in Abbotsford since crashing truck and walking away

Freshet prep by City of Chilliwack crews includes dike inspection. (City of Chilliwack)
Freshet prep in Chilliwack has city crews checking dikes, pumps and flood boxes

Beavers with 6th Chilliwack Scout Group clean up trash along the beach at Sunnyside Campground on May 7, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Beaver Scouts ready to raise money for Cyrus Centre with hot dog sale in Chilliwack

Chilliwack’s Dr. Paul Graham is one of five winners of a My Family Doctor Award from the B.C. College of Family Physicians. (BCCFP photo)
Chilliwack doctor wins award from B.C. College of Family Physicians