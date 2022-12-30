A man was hit by a train near this crossing at Fraser Highway, near Production Way, just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 30. The man has been rushed to hospital by ambulance. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A man was hit by a train near this crossing at Fraser Highway, near Production Way, just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 30. The man has been rushed to hospital by ambulance. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Man hit by train in downtown Langley

Collision briefly caused closure of Fraser Highway near Production Way

A man was rushed to hospital from Langley after being hit by a train on Friday morning.

The incident took place just before 11 a.m. in Langley City, where the Canadian Pacific railway line crosses Fraser Highway near Production Way.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Police did not immediately have information on how seriously the man was injured.

Fraser Highway was temporarily closed to traffic after the collision, but the road was re-opened shortly. Trains are also continuing to move along the line.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionLangley RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kitten dies, another facing leg amputation after cats left in taped boxes in B.C.’s bitter cold
Next story
TOP STORIES 2022: Rainbow banners mark a turning point in Chilliwack

Just Posted

A total of 100 rainbow-coloured pride banners were installed in Chilliwack on May 25. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
TOP STORIES 2022: Rainbow banners mark a turning point in Chilliwack

Huge blocks of ice line the Fraser River near the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge following a severe cold snap and subsequent winter storms. (Photo/Valerie Pentz)
PHOTOS: Smart car-sized ice blocks build up at Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge after severe winter storms

Brandon Litun, owner of Smoking Gun Coffee Roasters, stands beside the drum roaster he bought second-hand and rebuilt earlier this year. The machine can roast 25 kilos of beans at a time and over the past two months he’s been using it, Litun said they’ve already roasted a few tons of beans. Although located in Chilliwack, Smoking Gun Coffee Roasters was awarded the Best Coffee Roaster in Vancouver in the 2023 Snobby Awards put on by Vancouver Coffee Snob. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Best coffee roaster in Vancouver located right here in Chilliwack

The Abbotsford BC SPCA needs to refill their linen closets, as caring for animals requires a lot of blankets, sheets and rags. When they put out a call to the public, they were immediately given plenty of donations. (BC SPCA photo/Facebook)
Bare linen closet fluffed back up at Abbotsford SPCA shelter after public plea