Man gets 120 days in jail for assaulting child in Chilliwack

A prolific offender has received a 120 day sentence for assaulting a child in Chilliwack. Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, 37, was sentenced Tuesday (April 25) at the Chilliwack Law Courts, with Judge Kristen Mundstock delivering the verdict.

Hassan is not from Chilliwack and appeared by video from North Fraser Pretrial Centre.

One the day of the offence he arrived in Chilliwack by bus. An eight-year-old girl was riding her bike in the downtown area on Aug. 31, 2022, accompanied by two adults. Her name is being withheld due to a publication ban. The girl was crossing the intersection at Yale Road and Hodgins Avenue when Hassan came up behind her. He wrapped his arms around her and lifted her off her bike, but when people began yelling at him he put her down and ran away. He had been drinking at the time and was found with a bottle of alcohol on him.

Hassan didn’t know the girl, who was shaken by the incident. Crown prosecutor Randy Robinson told the court she had trouble going out in public after it happened.

The matter had been scheduled to go to a three-day trial next week, and the girl was one of the witnesses due to testify, but Hassan surprised his lawyer by directing him to enter a guilty plea.

RELATED: 42-year-old charged after alleged violent assault at Chilliwack General Hospital

RELATED: Violent assault at Chilliwack grocery store caught on video

As Mundstock delivered her verdict, she described Hassan’s criminal record as “unenviable.” He is currently serving time for other crimes, including robbery. His record also includes an assault conviction from Aug. 5, 2022 in which he grabbed and held the wrist of a person in Vancouver, and Crown said it’s concerning for Hassan to have committed two recent assaults against total strangers.

Delivering her reasons for the 120 day sentence, Mundstock said the offence might seem trivial on the surface, but it’s not.

“While it could be said that simply picking someone up and putting them down is a minor matter, in my view, when it is an eight-year-old child in public being lifted off a bike by a stranger, and being placed back down only after he’s been yelled at, that’s traumatizing.”

Hassan’s lawyer didn’t offer much of a defence as he asked for a 60 day sentence. He suggested his client has mental health issues that haven’t been addressed, those issues are worsened when he drinks, and Hassan hasn’t made much effort to deal with his alcohol issues.

The 120 days are to be served after his other sentences are done and his prior crimes have left Hassan with no time-served credit to apply.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultchilliwackCops and Courts