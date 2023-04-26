The Abbotsford Police Department has released this sketch of a man they saw exposed himself to a woman in a local park on March 30.

The Abbotsford Police Department has released this sketch of a man they saw exposed himself to a woman in a local park on March 30.

Man exposed himself to woman in Abbotsford park, say police

Incident took place March 30; vicitm saw man in park again 2 weeks later

The Abbotsford Police Department has released a composite sketch of a man they say was involved in an indecent act at a local park on March 30.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer, said a woman reported that on that day at around 11:50 a.m., a man in Elwood Park – located in the 31400 block of Maclure Road – had exposed himself to her.

The man was described as tanned, 40 to 50 years old, about five-foot-eight and with grey hair. He was gone when police arrived.

Walker said the victim then noticed the same man in the park at around noon on April 14.

“On this occasion, the man appeared to follow the female before departing the area on foot,” Walker said. “These two incidents are extremely concerning to the AbbyPD.”

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man and for any witnesses who were in the park on March 30 or April 14. Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

ALSO SEE: Mounties looking for man who allegedly performed ‘indecent acts’ in Cloverdale


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimePolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. councillors drink beer from lawn chairs on a public sidewalk to make a point
Next story
UPDATE: Woman last seen leaving Victoria International Airport is safe, say police

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Police Department has released this sketch of a man they saw exposed himself to a woman in a local park on March 30.
Man exposed himself to woman in Abbotsford park, say police

Cows graze at Chilliwack Cattle Sales, June 10, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Updated dairy cattle code will see improvements for more than a million cows in Canada

One person has died in a crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon (April 25) between Hunter Creek Road (Exit 160) and Flood-Hope Road (Exit 165). (Shane MacKichan)
Update: At least one person dead in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 1 eastbound near Hope

A still of a video of Mark Alexander Van Heek being handcuffed by an RCMP officer on Sardis Elementary school grounds on Feb. 8, 2022. (Facebook)
Chilliwack man fined $500 for ignoring order to stay away from Sardis Elementary School