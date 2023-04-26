Man exposed himself to woman in Abbotsford park, say police

Incident took place March 30; vicitm saw man in park again 2 weeks later

The Abbotsford Police Department has released this sketch of a man they saw exposed himself to a woman in a local park on March 30.

The Abbotsford Police Department has released a composite sketch of a man they say was involved in an indecent act at a local park on March 30.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer, said a woman reported that on that day at around 11:50 a.m., a man in Elwood Park – located in the 31400 block of Maclure Road – had exposed himself to her.

The man was described as tanned, 40 to 50 years old, about five-foot-eight and with grey hair. He was gone when police arrived.

Walker said the victim then noticed the same man in the park at around noon on April 14.

“On this occasion, the man appeared to follow the female before departing the area on foot,” Walker said. “These two incidents are extremely concerning to the AbbyPD.”

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man and for any witnesses who were in the park on March 30 or April 14. Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

