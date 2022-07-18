Lake Country RCMP Detachment (Brittany Webster)

Lake Country RCMP Detachment (Brittany Webster)

Man drowns while helping another person on Okanagan’s Wood Lake

B.C. Coroner Service attended the scene

Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP has confirmed a man drowned Saturday on Wood Lake.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers were called with report of a drowning.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man who drowned was attempting to assist another individual in the water.

Boaters in the area located the two men in distress. One was rescued with a life jacket while the other was brought to the Oyama boat launch and pronounced dead on scene.

B.C. Coroner Service attended and took conduct of the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man”, says Corp. Judith Bertrand, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP detachment. “We want to commend the people that assisted with the rescue efforts. Wearing and having easy access to life jackets made a significant difference in the outcome of this tragic event.”

The identity of the deceased was not released.

The RCMP has a number of safe boating tips to reveiw before heading out on the water.

READ MORE: Jump in, the water’s fine: Lake Country beach water quality advisory lifted

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BoatingLake Country

Previous story
‘A cure for cynicism:’ Experts explain why voting in B.C. municipal election is important
Next story
Police vehicle crashes in Abbotsford on way to shots-fired call

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) falls in front of Edmonton Oilers’ Ethan Bear (74) as he reaches for the puck while Jesse Puljujarvi, right, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trial begins for Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, former Canuck charged with sexual assault

Joseph Pienaar steps into the role of Ruth and Naomi’s Mission executive director starting Aug. 8, 2022. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack’s Ruth and Naomi’s Mission hires new executive director

/ Bob Friesen Photos
PHOTOS: Fraser Valley Pride celebration comes to Mission

A police vehicle crashed into a concrete wall at George Ferguson Way and McCallum Road early Monday morning (July 18). The two officers in the vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Police vehicle crashes in Abbotsford on way to shots-fired call