Man charged with setting several small fires in vacant Chilliwack home

Merant Mussell, 40, is charged with arson damaging property and mischief $5k or under

Charges have been laid against a man who allegedly set several small fires inside a vacant Chilliwack house in late March.

Merant Mussell, 40, is charged with arson damaging property and mischief $5k or under.

Around midnight on March 29, 2022, fire crews were called out to a one-storey home in the 9500 block of Robson Street. When they arrived they saw light smoke venting from the eaves.

Firefighters went into the house and extinguished a few small fires that were deliberately set.

No one was injured, but the investigation that followed led to Mussell.

Mussell doesn’t have a long criminal history, but according to B.C. Court Services Online, he received 12 months probation last may for careless use or storage of a firearm, and he was nabbed for driving while prohibited in Agassiz six years ago.

His next scheduled court appearance is June 24.

