A man was caught east of the Sumas border in the United States after illegally crossing with a bag of ketamine on him on Sunday (Sept. 18) just after midnight. (U.S. Border Patrol image)

Man caught by U.S. border agents with bag of ketamine near Abbotsford

Man had entered U.S. illegally in rural area east of Sumas border crossing

U.S Border Patrol agents have seized 2.2 pounds of ketamine in a remote area near Sumas and Abbotsford.

The agents were on patrol shortly after midnight on Sunday (Sept. 18). They were assigned to the Sumas border crossing, and they found a man who had illegally crossed the border from the Abbotsford area, east of Sumas.

In a press release on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents searched his bag and found a plastic bag containing a substance that tested positive for ketamine.

Doses of ketamine are small enough to be measured in milligrams. The press release does not elaborate on street worth of the drugs seized. It also does not include the nationality of the man caught, or charges being brought against him.

“Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents secure and protect our nation with diligence and hard work,” said Blaine Sector chief patrol agent David S. BeMiller. “Their commitment to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities is admirable. This seizure is a step in the right direction.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress near our nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact Blaine Sector at 360-332-9200.

