The BC Ferries terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

The BC Ferries terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man banned from BC Ferries drops wig, odd accent, flees police

Quadra Island RCMP are investigating incident

Police are investigating after a man banned from BC Ferries used a disguise to board a vessel.

On Oct. 9, BC Ferries contacted the Quadra Island RCMP about an individual that had been banned from the ferries who was on a vessel in disguise.

The man was wearing what Quadra Island RCMP said was obviously a wig, scarf, and sunglasses and spoke in an odd high-pitched accent that was either an attempt at an Australian or British accent.

The unwanted passenger, who is well-known to police, refused to cooperate with officers and fled on foot, leaving his wig and mask on a trail.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria, Vancouver ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Pumpkin growing champion wins B.C. Giant Pumpkin weigh-off
Next story
Transient orcas team up to hunt minke whale near Victoria

Just Posted

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl. (Mark Strahl/Facebook)
Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl takes on shadow minister role for transport

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer spoke outside the Abbotsford Law Courts on Wednesday morning (Oct. 12) prior to sentencing. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Two Abbotsford hog-farm protesters sentenced to 30 days in jail

Pamela Garrity, 77, has been confined to a wheelchair since falling out of bed in late September, and relies on a Sarastand (right) to get in and out of bed, get on and off the toilet and do other things. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Chilliwack senior felt ‘absolute despair’ after Fraser Health no-show

Ghazaleh Nozamani talking about the current protests in her home country of Iran at her house in Yarrow on Oct. 3, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack woman from Iran once tortured by the Revolutionary Guard ponders country’s future