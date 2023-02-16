Police received a report that a 31-year-old man had passed out behind the wheel of the stolen truck near 3rd Avenue and Hope Street on Feb. 15. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Man arrested in Hope after passing out at wheel of truck stolen from Chilliwack

Keen-eyed citizen helps Hope RCMP recover stolen truck

Hope RCMP are commending a “keen-eyed member” of the public for helping them recover a truck stolen from Chilliwack.

Police received a report that a 31-year-old man had passed out behind the wheel of the truck near 3rd Avenue and Hope Street on Feb. 15. An officer arrived on scene and, upon discovering that the vehicle was stolen, arrested the man without incident. The man also had warrants for his arrest due to an incident in Agassiz.

“The member of the public definitely gets an assist on this one,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin in a press release. “It was a great call that led to the successful apprehension of a person in possession of stolen property with outstanding warrants.”

Police once again remind the public to call them should they see something suspicious or out of the ordinary that causes concern.

