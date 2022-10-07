An alleged hit-and-run took place on Yale Road on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Google Maps)

38-year-old man arrested following hit-and-run in Chilliwack

Ronald Scott Heathen was wanted for a motor vehicle theft in Chilliwack and identity theft in Surrey

A 38-year-old man has been arrested following a hit-and-run in Chilliwack Wednesday.

The collision happened around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 5 where a black Honda Civic collided with a white SUV on Yale Road West at Chadsey Road.

According to emergency crews on scene, the driver of the Civic fled eastbound on Yale Road in his car.

The female driver of the SUV was left trapped in her vehicle and the Chilliwack Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to get her out. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Chilliwack RCMP found the suspect vehicle nearby. The alleged driver was found by police dog services near the car and was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants.

Ronald Scott Heathen is not yet charged in this incident, but he was wanted for motor vehicle theft, driving while disqualified, and possession of stolen property over $5,000, from May in Chilliwack.

Heathen was a no-show for a Sept. 8 court appearance at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest. At that court appearance a warrant was also issued in connection with charges he faces from December 2021 in Surrey. He and co-accused Leslie Dawn Clarke were charged with using a forged document, dealing with identity document without lawful excuse, and using a forged document.

Clarke was convicted of using a forged document and sentenced to 90 days jail, but Heathen still faces the charges.

Both matters put over to Oct. 11 by video appearance

The investigation into the hit-and-run remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The RCMP file number is 2022-38342.

– with files from Paul Henderson

 

