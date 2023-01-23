Man and woman rescued from a Hope residence after being held against their will

Two people now in custody as Hope RCMP continue to investigate

Two people are in custody after a man and woman were held against their will in a residence on Fifth Avenue. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Two people are in custody after a man and woman were held against their will in a Hope residence on Fifth Avenue.

On Saturday morning (Jan. 21), a man escaped from a home in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue and managed to get help from a house nearby. Hope RCMP were called, surrounding the Fifth Avenue residence and arresting the occupants who surrendered to police without further incident. The woman, who was still trapped in the home, was located and rescued.

No one was injured.

“The residence in question is known to the police and bylaw officers,” said Staff Sergeant Dwayne Farlin in a press release. “Our patrols of this neighbourhood have increased in the last couple of months, due to the activities associated to this residence, and they will continue until the issues there are resolved.”

The event is still being investigated by police.

READ MORE: Hope woman arrested for criminal harassment

@KemoneMoodley

kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeHopeRCMP