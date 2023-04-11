Metro Vancouver Transit Police at Surrey Central Station in Surrey on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Police say a man allegedly assaulted passengers on a Millenium Line SkyTrain in Burnaby in the early hours of April 10, 2023. (File photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Metro Vancouver Transit Police at Surrey Central Station in Surrey on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Police say a man allegedly assaulted passengers on a Millenium Line SkyTrain in Burnaby in the early hours of April 10, 2023. (File photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Man allegedly assaults SkyTrain passengers, attempts to slash police with knife

Transit police say officer fired one shot, but did not hit the suspect

Transit police are investigating after a man allegedly assaulted passengers on a SkyTrain and then “attempted to slash” one of the officers with a knife.

Just after midnight on Sunday (April 10), Metro Vancouver Transit Police were called after several reports of a man assaulting passengers on a Millenium Line SkyTrain in Burnaby, according to an email from media relations officer Const. Amanda Steed.

She said officers stopped the train at Lougheed Station and found the suspect on board, but as officers attempted to speak with the man he allegedly “struck one of them in the face and fled on foot toward the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Austin Avenue.”

Police chased the suspect on foot and caught up with him at the intersection.

Steed said the suspect allegedly “produced a knife and attempted to slash one of the officers.”

Police then used a conducted energy weapon that was “ineffective.” Steed added one shot was fired by police, “which did not strike the suspect.”

Steed said neither the officer nor the suspect had serious physical injuries, but the suspect is currently in custody at the hospital pending a psychiatric evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police

