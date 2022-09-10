Man, 67, charged with 2017 murder of Abbotsford woman in Mission

Gary Losch arrested in relation to death of 22-year-old Chelsey Gauthier

Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford was killed in 2017, and her body was found in Mission.

Charges have been laid against a 67-year-old man in the 2017 killing of Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford.

According to the provincial court database, Gary David Losch has been charged with murder and interference with a dead body. The date of the offences is listed as July 27, 2017 in Mission.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced on Friday (Sept. 9) that it would be providing an update Saturday afternoon (Sept. 10) on the case.

Gauthier, 22, was reported missing in July 2017, after having last been seen at the McDonald’s restaurant at Bourquin Crescent West and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford on July 27.

Her body was found Aug. 16 of that year in an isolated area of Mission near Sylvester Road and Dale Road. IHIT reported that her death was “consistent with homicide.”

Gauthier was the mom of two daughters, who were ages 3 and 2 when she was killed.

Her cause of death has not been released, but police have said they believed her killing was “not random.”

Losch has an extensive criminal record, including convictions for offences such as resisting a peace officer, theft, criminal harassment, assault, breaching his conditions, arson, drug possession and uttering threats.

This story will be updated after IHIT releases more information.



