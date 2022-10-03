A man who had been stabbed was found Sunday morning (Oct. 2) by a patrol officer at the Meadow Fair shopping complex in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

A man who had been stabbed was found Sunday morning (Oct. 2) by a patrol officer at the Meadow Fair shopping complex in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

Man, 41, seriously injured in stabbing in Abbotsford

Victim found by patrol officer in shopping centre parking lot

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed early Sunday morning (Oct. 2) in Abbotsford.

Const. Scott McClure, a media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the injured man was found at 5:37 a.m. by a patrol officer in the parking lot of the Meadow Fair shopping complex in the area of South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road.

It was soon confirmed that the victim had been stabbed. He had serious injuries that were not life-threatening, McClure said.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and no further details are available.

Police are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage between 5 and 6 a.m. along Clearbrook Road between Peardonville and Old Yale Road or along South Fraser Way between Center Street and Parkview Street.

Anyone with information can call the APD at 604-859-5225.

