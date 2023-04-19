A Hayden McCorriston, 28, is facing more than three years in jail after multiple sex-related crimes in Burnaby and Vancouver in 2022. (RCMP logo)

Man, 28, sentenced for 3 years sex-related crimes in Burnaby, Vancouver

Hayden McCorriston pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault, robbery, assault by choking

A 28-year-old man is facing more than three years in jail after multiple sex-related crimes in Burnaby and Vancouver in 2022.

Hayden McCorriston was sentenced to 38-months in jail on top of time already served, according to a release from Burnaby RCMP, adding that McCorriston pleaded guilty in December 2022 to five counts of sexual assult, two counts of assault, assault by choking, indecent act and robbery.

It was between March 31 and April 3, 2022 that McCorriston committed more than a dozen crimes in Burnaby and Vancouver, police said, with Burnaby RCMP letting the public know on April 4 of a suspect who was responsible for at least three sexual assaults in the Metrotown area, which included one incident of women “being slapped on the buttocks by an unknown man who fled the area.”

On April 3, 2022, McCorriston had robbed an elderly couple at a bank in the Metrotown area when three security guards intervened and took him into custody where he was later arrested by Burnaby RCMP.

He was later charged on June 7, 2022, which included seven counts of sexual assault, two counts of theft, one assault and one indecent act.

