Man, 27, assaulted in Armstrong before being abducted by 3 men and left in Salmon Arm

Man, 27, taken off Armstrong street after leaving IPE grounds Saturday morning

Police are looking for witnesses and three suspects in an assault and abduction in Armstrong Saturday morning (Sept. 3).

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to a report of an injured man found in a rural area of Salmon Arm shortly after 12 a.m.

The victim, 27, left the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds in Armstrong and was walking on Okanagan Street when a vehicle pulled up and stopped behind him.

“Three men got out of the vehicle and assaulted the man repeatedly before forcing him into the vehicle and driving away,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“The victim was dropped off at a location in the Salmon Arm area where he was found by a member of the public who called for help.”

The man was transported to hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle is described as a dark coloured, older model Toyota car.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and cite file 2022-5693. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMP

