A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Major police presence in Vancouver’s downtown eastside after officer-involved shooting

Vancouver Police have released few details, calling it an “unfolding police incident”

There’s a heavy police presence in Vancouver’s downtown eastside after an officer-involved shooting earlier Saturday morning (July 30).

Vancouver Police have released few details, calling it an “unfolding police incident” and asking drivers to stay away from the area of East Hastings between Main and Carrall Streets.

Videos posted to social media show a tense scene with dozens of police and VPD vehicles. Crowds of people can be heard shouting obscenities at the police as a man lies face down in a crosswalk.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office — which looks into all cases of injuries during police interactions — has deployed investigators to the scene.

The shooting occurred in the heart of a tent city that has been in the area for weeks. Residents were ordered to clear the tent city by Wednesday (July 27) by the Vancouver Fire Department.

More to come…

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aggressive wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Penticton
Next story
U.S. Justice Alito mocks Trudeau, foreign critics of abortion reversal

Just Posted

Well-known Australian children’s entertainer Emma Watkins holds the chewed up fan mail from seven-year-old Erika Hopfner (left) of Chilliwack. (Left photo submitted by Shannon Hopfner; Right photo Emma Watkins/ Facebook)
Australian singer finds Chilliwack girl who wrote fan mail after puppy chews up letter

The Chilliwack Rodeo (seen here in 2019) is back at the 150th Chilliwack Fair Aug. 5 to 7. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Get ready to celebrate 150 years of historic Chilliwack Fair

(File Photo)
Chilliwack-Kent MLA to host B.C. Day open house

Clayton Eheler. (Facebook)
Chilliwack gangster Clayton Eheler released on bail despite acquiring a fraudulent passport in 2019