Mail-in ballot packages are ready to go out for Chilliwack municipal election

It’s the voter’s responsibility to ensure ballot gets returned on time, say 2022 election officials

Chilliwack voters who want to mail in their ballots next month must first request a “mail ballot package” from City of Chilliwack as of Sept. 6.

“Requests for mail ballot packages must be completed online by Oct. 13, at 2 p.m,” according to the city release.

Anyone without internet access can call 604-793-2986 to request a package.

Eligible municipal voters have to register to vote by mail, and will be given directions on how to receive the mail ballot package along with instructions on how to complete and return a ballot.

“When registering online, you may wish to authorize someone to pick-up your ballot package,” the release continued. “This appointment requires the individual’s full name and address. At the time of pick up, the appointee must provide two pieces of ID, with at least one with photo ID.”

Their full name and address must match the information provided by registration.

Completed ballots can be returned by mail to City Hall (8550 Young Road), dropped off at City Hall reception during regular business hours, or dropped off at City Hall’s 24/7 drop box, up to and including 8 p.m. on General Voting Day.

It is the voter’s responsibility to ensure their ballot is returned on time.

“Ballots received after 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 will not be counted. Due to the potential for postal delays, residents are encouraged to drop off their ballots at City Hall.”

Those voters who did not request a mail ballot are encouraged to vote at a voting place on general voting day, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or at one of the advanced voting opportunities on Wednesday, Oct. 5 or Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Landing Sports Centre (45530 Spadina Avenue).

Voting places will not accept mail ballots, however. Mail ballots can be mailed or dropped off to City Hall only. For more information about the 2022 General Local Election, please visit chilliwack.com/elections.

