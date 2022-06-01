Lunch Box Social fundraiser at Hampton House was a delicious success

Over $2,400 was raised for Ukraine through Hungry for Life International run by Chilliwack couple

A Lunch Box Social Auction at Chartwell Hampton House raised more than $2,400 for Ukraine recently through Hungry for Life International.

“It was really heartwarming to watch it all come together,” said Tracey McDonald, lifestyle and programs manager at Hampton House in Chilliwack.

The boxed lunches prepared for auction were decked out in blue and yellow decorations, in honour of Ukraine’s colours, and residents bid on them.

To get ready for the event, several residents ventured into the business community to solicit prizes for the auction.

“This fundraiser was resident-driven. So many wanted to jump on-board to help,” McDonald said.

The residents enjoyed a fabulous lunch with the winning bidders, followed by a dance with music provided as a donation by the band Judy Tuesday.

“It was a love filled day,” McDonald said. “The donations that came in from our Chilliwack community were overwhelming, which of course added to the success of the day.”

All proceeds are going to Hungry for Life International, run by Chad and Mary Martz of Chilliwack. The Martzes are helping Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

“When something terrible happens far away we often don’t know how to help,” McDonald said.

“When you’re just one person it’s hard to help, but with many people, it’s that much easier.”

