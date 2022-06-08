VIDEO: Lower Mainland crash between bus and motorcycle proves deadly

Emergency crews have 200th Street north of the freeway in Langley blocked after a fatal collision

Emergency responders have 200th Street blocked off at 91A Avenue (at the north end of the Cineplex Theatres parking lot) following what is being reported as a fatal crash Wednesday evening. Indications a bus and motorcycle were involved. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

B.C. Coroner Service has arrived on scene of a crash in North Langley early this evening.

A collision between a motorcycle and transit bus occurred during the dinner hour Wednesday, June 8 along the busiest street in the community.

Mounties and Langley Township firefighters were called to the scene at 91A Avenue and 200th Street in Walnut Grove just before 6:30 p.m. The fatal crash occurred in the three-way intersection, confirmed Sgt. Joe Leeson, a Langley RCMP watch commander.

The bus was travelling southbound on 200th Street, while the motorcyclist was travelling north. It’s believed the bus may have been turning onto 91A Avenue when the collision occurred, Leeson explained.

He confirmed the lone occupant on the bike was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash, but Leeson said the bus “driver and witnesses were shook up by the incident,” and victim servicess were being offered to those who needed it.

Several police were on scene interviewing people near the crash scene. Langley’s Criminal Crash Investigation Team have taken lead on the case, but Leeson confirmed that does not mean there was any criminality involved in the crash. This team takes lead on all serious collisions, he clarified.

Traffic through the area is usually very busy during the day, including lots of semi-trucks that could have created significant traffic snarls because of the accident. But Leeson said traffic had started to subside, making it easier to detour vehicles and safer for crews working on scenen.

“We just missed the huge rush,” he elaborated.

The main thoroughfare – north of the freeway – will be blocked off for several more hours while police investigate the accident – likely into the early morning hours, Leeson said.

With 200th closed from about 88th Avenue north to 92nd Avenue, some northbound traffic was getting through is being rerouted through the Colossus parking lot and Thunderbird Village, but most are being diverted around the area completely.

The bus, currently situated on 91A Avenue, has also been cordoned off with yellow police tape, apparent impact damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

• More details as they come available

A bus was cordoned off at the scene of a crash on 200th Street and 91A Avenue on the evening of Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A section of 200th Street was cordoned off and traffic rerouted on the evening of Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after a fatal crash at the intersection of 91A Avenue. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)