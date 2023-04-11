Longtime volunteer receives Canada’s highest honour for 3,500 hours with Chilliwack Hospice Society

Vince Merritt received Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers for his time with Thrifty Boutique

Vince Merritt speaks after receiving the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers as Sandy Parker, manager of the Chilliwack Hospice Society’s Thrifty Boutique laughs on April 5, 2023. (Desmond Devnich)

A Chilliwack man has been given the highest honour for volunteerism in Canada.

Vince Merritt, who’s been volunteering with the Chilliwack Hospice Society for 14 years, received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers on April 5.

The medal is awarded by the Governor General of Canada.

Merritt has more than 25 years of volunteering under his belt. With the hospice society, he volunteers at the Thrifty Boutique where he helps with electronic repair and testing, repairing mechanical items and sorting items that customers have donated.

Before that, Merritt volunteered with Victim Services for the Chilliwack RCMP for 13 years.

“Vince has contributed over 3,500 hours in the past 14 years volunteering with the Chilliwack Hospice Society,” said Sandy Parker, manager with the Thrifty Boutique. “Vince is one of the 105 volunteers here that inspire me to come to work everyday.”

Vince Merritt received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers on April 5, 2023. (Desmond Devnich)

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers is the highest award for volunteerism in the country. To qualify for this award a person must have made significant, sustained and unpaid contributions to their community in Canada or abroad. ‘Significant’ volunteer work is work which has made a positive, lasting impact to the greater community and which brings honour to Canada.

Nominees must have approximately 10 years of volunteer service over their lifetime with one or more organizations.

On Wednesday, April 5, Merritt was joined by friends, fellow volunteers and staff with the hospice society, plus representatives including Mayor Ken Popove and Chilliwack Hospice Society board of directors member Bob Besner.

The ceremony was held at the Thrifty Boutique. The medal was accompanied by a lapel pin for everyday wear and a certificate signed by the governor general.

