FILE - Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. In a concert Friday, April 21, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn., Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

FILE - Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. In a concert Friday, April 21, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn., Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

Pending legislation looks to restrict drag performances

In a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public.

While performing at Thompson-Boling Arena, the Grammy-winning “Juice” singer brought out a number of drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara and Vanessa Vanji. On Saturday, Lizzo posted videos on Instagram from the show, including comments to the crowd that referenced the pending law.

In February, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation against “adult cabaret” in public or in front of minors. A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in late March, saying it was too vaguely written. Civil rights groups have criticized the law as a violation of free speech.

The Tennessee law is part of a wider Republican effort to restrict drag shows and other LGBTQ+ public gatherings.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’” Lizzo said during the Friday concert. “Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?”

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?” added Lizzo.

The Associated Press

READ ALSO: ‘Seeing it bleed across the border’: B.C. MLA looks to protect drag performers from violence

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EntertainmentLGBTQtransgender

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ex-Disney employee allegedly shot videos up women’s skirts

Just Posted

University of the Fraser Valley Theatre (shown here during their production of Ghosting of Sumas Lake) is among the groups featured at the Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival on April 28. (UFV photo)
Interpret arts festival at UFV Abbotsford includes exhibits and live theatre

District of Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger raises her arms in victory after completing a 26-kilometre walk from Agassiz to Chilliwack to raise awareness for the need for a year-round aquatic centre in Agassiz. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Kent’s Mayor Pranger completes 26-km walk to raise funds for aquatic centre

Hadi Sajid (blue jersey) of Team Larricq and Gage McStravick (white) of Team Clark – both with Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Association – jump to catch the ball during a U-12 game at a flag football jamboree at Townsend Park on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Fraser Valley teams flock to Chilliwack for first flag football jamboree of season

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation has issued an appeal on behalf of Fraser Health’s Integrated Homelessness Action Response Teams. (Submitted photo)
Fraser Valley homelessness care teams needs a little support from community

Pop-up banner image