(B.C. Wildfire Services Dashboard)

(B.C. Wildfire Services Dashboard)

Lightning starts wildfire east of Vernon

The blaze is 0.80 hectares in Cherryville

A wildfire has started in the Greystokes area close to Highway 6 east of Vernon.

The blaze is 0.8 hectares and was caused by lightning on Thursday night (Aug. 11). It is believed to be close to the Heckman Forest Service Road in Cherryville.

It is currently one of 86 active wild fires across the province.

A 40 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday, Aug. 12.

READ MORE: Flames from vehicle fire quickly spread off Highway 3 east of Keremeos

READ MORE: Special air quality statement in place for the Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking NewsKelownaLake CountryVernon

Previous story
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Next story
Mt. Evans fire near Kimberley being monitored by helicopters and air tankers

Just Posted

RCMP investigators examine the scene in Chilliwack on Oct. 22, 2019 after an overnight homicide at the car wash. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)
Mom asks judge for permission to hug her son’s killer in Chilliwack courtroom

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
No jail time suggested for man in Abbotsford who posted topless photos of ex-girlfriend

Pamela Olsen, 27, is described as a Caucasian woman with long, brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5’4” (162 centimetres) tall and weighs 125 pounds (56 kg). She has a tattoo on her left wrist that reads ‘Darren.’ (RCMP handout)
27-year-old missing woman last seen in Chilliwack, known to frequent Abbotsford

Three authors with an interest in Japanese Canadian history and heritage will be taking part in a meet and greet event at Tashme Museum in Sunshine Valley on Aug. 20.
Trio of authors interested in Japanese internment history visiting Tashme Museum near Hope