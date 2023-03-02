Light standard ‘sheared off’ in collision on Hwy 1 east of Chilliwack

Emergency crews responded to a crash at the Herrling Island Road exit on Highway 1, east of Chilliwack on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Google maps)

Crews from the Popkum Fire Department were called to two different incidents east of Chilliwack on Thursday morning, one of which involved a vehicle hitting a light standard.

One collision on Highway 1 at Herrling Island had traffic backed up on March 2.

Emergency crews, including BC Ambulance Service and RCMP, were called to the crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 at the Herrling Island Road exit around 8:30 a.m.

Around the same time, eastbound traffic was slow near Laidlaw Road, as showing on Google Maps.

According to firefighters on scene, a light standard was reportedly “sheared off” and was in the eastbound lanes. Crews moved the pole to the side of the road so it was not impeding traffic and asked for highway maintenance to attend.

It was not clear whether the light standard was knocked down at Herrling Island Road or Laidlaw Road.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

