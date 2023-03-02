Emergency crews responded to a crash at the Herrling Island Road exit on Highway 1, east of Chilliwack on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Google maps)

Emergency crews responded to a crash at the Herrling Island Road exit on Highway 1, east of Chilliwack on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Google maps)

Light standard ‘sheared off’ in collision on Hwy 1 east of Chilliwack

Popkum firefighters called to 2 incidents, including 1 at Herrling Island Road exit

Crews from the Popkum Fire Department were called to two different incidents east of Chilliwack on Thursday morning, one of which involved a vehicle hitting a light standard.

One collision on Highway 1 at Herrling Island had traffic backed up on March 2.

Emergency crews, including BC Ambulance Service and RCMP, were called to the crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 at the Herrling Island Road exit around 8:30 a.m.

Around the same time, eastbound traffic was slow near Laidlaw Road, as showing on Google Maps.

According to firefighters on scene, a light standard was reportedly “sheared off” and was in the eastbound lanes. Crews moved the pole to the side of the road so it was not impeding traffic and asked for highway maintenance to attend.

It was not clear whether the light standard was knocked down at Herrling Island Road or Laidlaw Road.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsTraffic

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New union agreement increases wage for B.C.’s health-care workers
Next story
High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

Just Posted

Emergency crews responded to a crash at the Herrling Island Road exit on Highway 1, east of Chilliwack on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Google maps)
Light standard ‘sheared off’ in collision on Hwy 1 east of Chilliwack

Snow will continue on Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt today (Mar. 2) with 20 to 30 cm expected to fall by Friday (Mar. 3) near noon. Mixed rain and snow will stop this morning for most of the Fraser Valley. /B.C. Transportation
More snow expected for Coquihalla Highway while mix hits most of Fraser Valley

Chilliwack RCMP at the scene of a police-involved shooting after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Pre-trial conference held for Chilliwack RCMP officer charged with shooting suspect during arrest

A snowfall warning is in affect for the Coquihalla Highway as it’s expecting 15-25 centimetres from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (DriveBC)
Up to 25cm expected on Coquihalla overnight