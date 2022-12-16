Large police presence noted as Chilliwack RCMP execute search warrant at Rosedale address

ERT on-scene to ‘help ensure safe entry’ to residence with no current risk to public safety

Police vehicles in 9400-block of Rosepark Place in Rosedale where Chilliwack RCMP were executing a search warrant on Dec. 16, 2022 under Controlled Substances Act. (Submitted)

A large police presence was noted Friday morning gathering around a Rosedale residence in a rural part of Chilliwack.

Chilliwack RCMP was executing a search warrant under the Controlled Substances Act in the 9400-block of Rosepark Place.

The local officers had support from the regional emergency response team (ERT) unit which arrived on-scene.

“The ERT was there to ensure safe entry to the residence,” said Sgt. Michael Sargent spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP.

The officer confirmed there will be an ongoing police presence in the area for the rest of the day in the agricultural neighbourhood of Chilliwack, as RCMP continue their investigation.

“There is no safety risk to the public,” Sgt. Sargent said.

The vehicles and police presence are not impacting traffic on nearby Yale Road, or at the nearby Rosedale Traditional School.

