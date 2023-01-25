Large early-morning fire breaks out at Vancouver home, spreads to 2 others

Roughly 50 firefighters responded to a significant fire that spread to three homes in a Vancouver neighbourhood on Wednesday (Jan. 25).
It’s believed the fire started at a house under construction in the 700-block of Keefer Street around 4:30 a.m.
The fully involved fire spread to adjacent homes and was escalated to a three-alarm blaze.
Witnesses on scene tell Black Press Media that all three houses were extensively damaged.
The cause remains under investigation.
