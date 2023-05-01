Large barn fire filling Abbotsford skies with smoke

Heavy smoke is visible throughout much of Abbotsford on Monday (May 1) morning after a structure fire in a barn in south Abbotsford.
King Road is currently closed in both directions between Clearbrook Road and Columbia Street.
There are also delays on the highway, and reports of heavy smoke drifting across the lanes.
Massive fire in barn behind Neufeld Farm Market on King Road. pic.twitter.com/XesrZv1QJL
King Road is currently closed in both directions between Clearbrook Road and Columbia Street due to a structure fire in the area. Heavy smoke can be seen in the area. pic.twitter.com/whGJaEB5HL
Early reports state that the barn is empty.
