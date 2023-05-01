A large structure fire has belched significant smoke into Abbotsford skies on Monday (May 1). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Large barn fire filling Abbotsford skies with smoke

Structure fire has King Road closed, delays on highway also occurring

Heavy smoke is visible throughout much of Abbotsford on Monday (May 1) morning after a structure fire in a barn in south Abbotsford.

King Road is currently closed in both directions between Clearbrook Road and Columbia Street.

There are also delays on the highway, and reports of heavy smoke drifting across the lanes.

Early reports state that the barn is empty.

More to come.

A large structure fire has belched significant smoke into Abbotsford skies on Monday (May 1). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
