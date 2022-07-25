Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek spoke at the press conference Monday, July 25 about the four shootings that took place across City and Township. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s mayors react with shock, sorrow to mass shooting

Township and City mayors both thanked police, offered condolences to victims’ families

Langley’s mayors reacted with sorrow to the shootings that killed two victims and left two injured on Monday, July 25.

“We had a tragedy this morning in our neighbourhoods, in the City of Langley,” said Mayor Val van den Broek.

Speaking at a press conference alongside local and regional RCMP officers, van den Broek was visibly emotional about the attacks, which struck at three locations within Langley City and one in Langley Township.

“We’re strong, we’ll get through this,” van den Broek said.

She thanked the RCMP and the Emergency Health Services for their rapid response to the incidents, which took place between midnight at 5:45 a.m.

“We need to be kinder, and we need to work together.”

Van den Broek also spoke with local homeless advocate Kim Snow during the press conference, calling for more federal resources to house and aid the homeless.

Although police have not officially confirmed their status, it is believed that several of the victims may have been homeless or living in supportive housing.

At Monday afternoon’s council meeting, Township Mayor Jack Froese asked council and audience to rise for a moment of silence before the business of the meeting began.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those affected by this senseless act of violence, in our Township of Langley and the neighbouring City of Langley,” Froese said.

He too, thanked the RCMP for their response.

“This is something that, there’s no words to explain,” Froese said.

READ ALSO: Homeless say Langley shootings are escalation of harassment they already endure

READ ALSO: Langley shooting spree took place over five hours: IHIT

