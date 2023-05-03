Langley car fire may connect to fatal Surrey shooting

A Tuesday night car fire in Langley is believed connected to a fatal Surrey shooting. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times) A Tuesday night car fire in Langley is believed connected to a fatal Surrey shooting. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times) A Tuesday night car fire in Langley is believed connected to a fatal Surrey shooting. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times) A Tuesday night car fire in Langley is believed connected to a fatal Surrey shooting. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times) A Tuesday night car fire in Langley is believed connected to a fatal Surrey shooting. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times) A Tuesday night car fire in Langley is believed connected to a fatal Surrey shooting. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A car fire in Langley may be related to a Surrey shooting, police said.

Just before 10pm Tuesday night, May 2,Township of Langley crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 20600-block 28th Ave in the Fernridge neighbourhood.

Crews arrived to find a small fire in or beside a vehicle parked on the side of a rural road.

The fire was quickly extinguished and RCMP secured the scene.

RCMP could be seen speaking to witnesses who saw the small fire and saw another vehicle leave the area.

Earlier that night, at about 8 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the area of 108 Ave. and 148 St. in Surrey. One man was found in critical condition, but died after being taken to hospital.

“Initial information indicates this was a targeted incident. IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) has taken conduct of the investigation and are working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP to gather evidence,” said a release from Surrey RCMP.

The release said a possible suspect vehicle was located a short time later in Langley, with indications that an attempt was made to light it on fire.

