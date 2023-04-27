Houses are seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. BC Financial Services Authority has issued its largest penalty to date against a Kamloops, B.C., woman who it says failed to comply with an order to cease unlicensed rental property management services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Houses are seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. BC Financial Services Authority has issued its largest penalty to date against a Kamloops, B.C., woman who it says failed to comply with an order to cease unlicensed rental property management services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

‘Landmark penalty’ given to unlicensed Kamloops property manager

BC Financial Services Authority orders Kathy Alaina Bakker to pay a total of $180,000

The BC Financial Services Authority has issued its largest penalty to date against a Kamloops, B.C., woman who it says failed to comply with an order to stop unlicensed rental property management services.

The authority says Kathy Alaina Bakker provided unauthorized rental property management for 10 properties in the city between December 2019 and August 2022.

It says Bakker has been ordered to pay a $125,000 penalty and nearly $55,000 in investigation and hearing fees.

The agency says aggravating factors in its decision included that she continued to manage the properties after being notified of the investigation and “intentionally ignored” the order to stop.

Bakker, who has 30 days to appeal the decision, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The authority called it a “landmark penalty” that comes after legislation was updated to increase maximum penalties for misconduct to $250,000.

Raheel Humayun, director of investigations for the authority, says in a statement that the fine sends a “a clear message that failing to comply with an order and not co-operating with an investigation will not be tolerated.”

“Unlicensed persons and their unlawful participation in providing real estate services puts landlords and tenants at risk, particularly when it comes to protecting deposits or rent,” she said. “These risks are elevated in a competitive rental market, where unlicensed rental property managers may engage in unfair practices, and the recourse for impacted tenants is unfortunately limited.”

READ MORE: New rules coming for mortgage brokers following B.C.’s money laundering probe

READ MORE: B.C. government prepares to impose real estate cooling-off period

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gusty winds, downed power line sparks wildfire west of Williams Lake

Just Posted

Colin ‘40’ Farquhar poses for a photo at his Chilliwack home on April 14, 2023. He is the founder of The Big Bang Jazz Band which started at Chilliwack Senior Secondary in 1998 and the group is having its 25th anniversary reunion concert on Friday, May 5. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Jazz band that started at Chilliwack Secondary celebrates 25 years with reunion concert

The current Chilliwack Museum building housed Chilliwack City Hall from 1912 to 1980. The red yarn #HopeandHealingCanada art installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers pictured in this file shot was on display at the Chilliwack Museum until October 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack marks 150th anniversary of incorporation as B.C.’s third oldest municipality

Trevor Linden holds two-year-old Presley Webb as mom Kristy Webb takes a photo on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Linden was in Chilliwack that day meeting locals at a pre-registration event for the newest Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness location at Cottonwood Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Vancouver Canucks legend Trevor Linden coming to Chilliwack Chiefs playoff game

A man was caught excessively speeding along Highway 1 in Popkum while transporting 16 cases of cigarettes that are illegal in B.C. (Black Press File).
Chilliwack judge dismisses defendant’s arguments as ‘nonsensical bafflegab’