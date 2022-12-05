(TP Pallas/Facebook)

(TP Pallas/Facebook)

Lake Country RCMP investigating antifreeze dog poisonings

Dogs are now back home

A pair of dogs were poisoned with what appears to be antifreeze in Lake Country on Dec. 1.

RCMP received a report the following day from the dog’s owner in the 10,000-block of Beacon Hill Drive after finding the dogs sick and foaming at the mouth.

They then found a tray with hamburger and sausage in the backyard covered in liquid. After putting the tray in the freezer, the liquid never froze, causing the owner to think that it may be antifreeze.

Police were told that nobody in the neighbourhood seemed to have a major problem with the dogs, and that they were quiet and well behaved.

Kelowna Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that the dogs are back home and doing well.

“This type of crime not only puts animals at risk but our young citizens as well which is of great concern to us all.”

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or leave an anonymous tip by contacting the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

READ MORE: Prominent Kelowna homeless advocate dies

READ MORE: Lake Country Seniors Centre board president speaks out on ‘misinformation’ on programming

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2,400 pills found in crowded home during Vernon drug bust
Next story
B.C. property assessments higher, but market has changed: assessor

Just Posted

David Hamel, Molson Coors general manager of operations for Western Canada, is seen on March 17, 2022 by the tanks that were converted to produce malt and spirit-based beverages at the Chilliwack brewery. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Upgrades at Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack will take customers beyond the beer aisle

Yolanda Gayasco of Chilliwack won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw. (British Columbia Lottery Corporation)
Chilliwack woman realized she won $1 million after checking ‘little number’ at bottom of lotto ticket

Delays are expected after a vehicle incident westbound on Cole Rd in Abbotsford on Tuesday morning (Dec. 6). /Drive BC
TRAFFIC: Delays expected after vehicle incident on Cole Road in Abbotsford

Volunteers Desiree Klynsoon, Kevin Bentster, and Kaeli McIntyre around the Little Food Bank in the Park at Yarrow Pioneer Park. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Little Food Bank in the Park is feeding the hungry in Yarrow