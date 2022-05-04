UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP say piano teacher may have assaulted multiple students

Kelowna RCMP are seeking additional information related to piano teacher Neil Nein-Nein Wong, charged with sexual assault against a child.

The incidents allegedly occurred over an eight-month period in 2021 when the child was taking lessons at Wong’s home.

RCMP stated that Wong, 54, taught a number of students out of his home and online and may have assaulted other youth.

“We are asking families who have received piano lessons from Neil Wong to contact the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit at 778-940-2240 and quote file number 2022-9344,” said Cpl. Tim Russell of the Vulnerable Persons Unit.

Wong has a history of perverse criminal charges. In 2013, he was charged with secretly observing and recording nudity. Wong was working as a music teacher at Kelowna Secondary School at the time of the allegations.

A Kelowna court registry clerk was unable to confirm the age of the victim but confirmed that he was sentenced and convicted of a crime.

However, the clerk said that Wong was not placed on a sex offender registry for the offence.

In 2014 Wong received a conditional discharge, said the clerk. She said that following his probation Wong requested to have the file closed, and removed from his public record.

“It is kind of like he never had a criminal record, ” explained the clerk. “If he got a criminal record check, it wouldn’t show up.”

Investigations into the most recent allegations began on Feb. 17, said Kelowna RCMP.

The next day, the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit arrested Wong for sexual interference and sexual assault. He was released from police custody on strict conditions to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 for any reason. On March 3, the teacher attended the Kelowna Provincial Court and sought a variance to those conditions.

On April 22, the BC Prosecution Service approved the charges against the teacher.

Wong is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on June 16.

