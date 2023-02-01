Jennifer Chan, front centre, the sister of late Vancouver Police Const. Nicole Chan, who died by suicide in 2019, returns to a coroner’s inquest, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Jury makes 12 recommendations following inquest into Vancouver officer’s suicide

Mandatory yearly psychological check-ins recommended for all officers in wake of Nicole Chan’s death

A coroner’s jury has made a dozen recommendations for the British Columbia government and Vancouver police, including that all the department’s officers receive mandatory yearly psychological check-ins regardless of rank or what department they work in.

The unanimous recommendations from the jury follow seven days of testimony at the inquest into the suicide of Vancouver police Const. Nicole Chan.

The inquest heard that Chan died in January 2019 during a mental health crisis after having relationships with two senior Vancouver officers, one of whom allegedly “extorted” her to continue a sexual relationship.

While a coroner’s jury can’t place blame, its job is to provide recommendations to prevent deaths in similar circumstances.

The jury suggested the Vancouver Police Department recognize rumours and gossip as an example of unprofessional behaviour in its respectful workplace policy, and ensure all officers attend mandatory, rigorous in-person training on that policy.

The jury also asks the minister of health to consider integrating a database containing medical records of patients who have suicidal ideations across all health authorities.

