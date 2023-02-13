Juno award musician Norman Foote performing at Sunshine Snowfest on Feb. 18

Taking place just in time for Family Day (Feb. 18), the Sunshine Snowfest promises to be “fun and engaging” for both adults and kids - and a great way for families to make memories together. (Terry Ananny/SVCRS)

Juno award winning Norman Foote is one of the highlights for the upcoming Sunshine Snowfest in Sunshine Valley, along with a vast array of entertainment and activities that promises to be fun for the whole family.

The Canadian musician, best known for his Children’s Albums, will be performing at the winter festival taking place next Saturday (Feb. 18) at the Sunshine Valley Community Centre (approximately 22 km east of Hope). Hosted by the Sunshine Valley Community Recreation Society (SVCRS), this free-to-enter event promises to be a “fun and engaging” for both adults and kids — and a great way for families to make memories together on Family Day.

“If you’re from Hope, [the Snowfest is] only about 15 minutes away. And [it] will give families a really nice experience,” says Ann Phelps, one of the organizers and board members for the festival. “Everything was shut down with COVID-19, for so long, and there was just a lot of things that didn’t happen. And now things are opening, but a lot of our favorite events are disappearing. So, we wanted to be able to welcome people now that [pandemic mandates have lifted].”

This is Sunshine Valley’s first winter festival since the pandemic and is the successor of the former Winterfest.

Aside from Foote, the line up of performances also includes Bobby Bruce as Nearly Neil, Folk-Rock musician Ben Cottrill, and the Vancouver-based Celtic group Stone Pour. Activities includes various arts and crafts for kids (such as painting and taking home handmade decorations) as well a large paint by number for families (featuring photographs taken of the local neighbourhood). Sandwiches and soup, provided by the Sunshine Valley Ratepayers Assoc., will also be available to purchase. Additionally, provided that the weather is favourable, winter-esque events — such as a snowman building contest — are also planned.

One unique highlight of the festival is the “hot chocolate forest”; as if inspired by “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” people who provide a donation will be able to get hot chocolate pouring out of trees. The trees were created by Phelps who was able to gather and purchase the materials needed for the trees thanks to a grant from the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Phelps says that she, and the other organizers, are excited to put on the event and for people to come; they are hoping for a large turnout to mark the first of many Snowfests.

At the same time, they are looking for more volunteers to help with the festival and for their events upcoming in August and next January.

“We’re really struggling for volunteers,” says Phelps. “Volunteers would be very welcomed. Even if they come from Hope, we have a few little gas cards just to cover that gas.

Those interested in volunteering can email directors@svcrs.ca. SVCRS are also “sending out the word” and asking local performers, musicians, and entertainers to reach out to them for future events.

