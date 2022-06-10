Junior Pilot Summer Camp offered in Abbotsford

Zulu Aviation holding summer camp sessions in July and August for those aged 11 to 15

Abbotsford’s Zulu Aviation is offering summer camp sessions for youth aged 11 to 15 in July and August. (Instagram)

Summer camp for many involves swimming, hiking and enjoying the great outdoors – for Abbotsford’s Zulu Aviation it is focused on the air up there.

The company announced its Junior Pilot Summer Camp is coming to Abbotsford, with one session running from July 11 to 22 and one from Aug. 8 to 19.

The camp is available for those aged 11 to 15 and runs from 9 a.m. to noon. It includes 10 hours of flight training and 15 hours of ground school. The registration fee for the camp is $2,500.

Training used in the camp can be credited to a child’s future pilot career.

Zulu Aviation is located at 30490 Liberator Avenue in Abbotsford. For more information, visit zuluaviation.ca.

abbotsfordaviation