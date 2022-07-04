June weather was cool, rainy in Chilliwack until the first day of summer

June rainfall total recorded was 86 mm, which was 10 per cent above normal for Chilliwack

It was cool and rainy throughout the month of June in Chilliwack until the first day of summer broke the pattern on June 21, according to Roger Pannett, volunteer weather observer for Environment Canada.

With the arrival of a strong ridge of high pressure, the first heat wave of 2022 brought out the sunshine from June 25 to June 27, just in time for the return of the car show on June 26 in downtown Chilliwack.

Temperatures soared to 35.5 C on June 27, which was 14.4 degrees above normal, with 23 per cent relative humidity.

It was the second hottest June 27 on record, after the 42.2 C in 2021, and it was the hottest day since the record-breaking 37.9 C maximum on August 12, 2021.

Until the official arrival of summer, on June 21, a series of low pressure troughs maintained cool and showery conditions.

The minimum temperature for the month was 7.6 C on June 7, 2.0 C below normal.

No temperature records were observed.

With mean temperatures at +1.86 C, with a standard deviation of + or – 1.6 C, it was the tenth consecutive June with above normal mean temperatures, a warming trend never previously observed since Chilliwack records commenced in 1881.

The June rainfall total was 86.0 millimetres (mm) for the month, which was 10 per cent above normal and the wettest since the 143.1 mm in 2012. The total rain for June over the 30 year average was 77.9 mm.

On June 27, the Fraser River flushed back up to 5.82 metres at the Mission gauge with some limited flooding in unprotected areas. Bank full is recorded as being at 5.49 metres.

The Chilliwack 2022 precipitation total to date is 769.9 mm on 112 days compared to the 30-year average of 937 mm on 91 days.

