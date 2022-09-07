Jeff Shields standing for re-election with fiscal responsibility as a priority

‘As the second fastest growing community in Canada, we also need to focus on responsible growth’

The need for ongoing fiscal responsibility at city hall figures prominently in Jeff Shield’s re-election release.

The lifelong Chilliwack resident said he is “immensely proud” of council’s achievements these past four years and pledged to continue to build on the momentum they’ve created if given a second term of office.

Shields noted that he came to the council table four years ago with a resume that included more than 25 years as a chartered accountant, chief financial officer for a large family-owned company that employs more than 200 people locally, and years of involvement in the community on various organizations and boards.

“Now I can add the experience, knowledge and skills developed over the past four years as a member of your city council,” Shields said.

He called it “an honour and a privilege” to serve on council, and calls “teamwork” the key.

“Each of us came with our own individual strengths and we were able to work together as a cohesive group

benefiting from the skillset brought by each member.”

A successful government “needs to be fiscally responsible,” Shields stated, and the incumbent councillor pledged to continue to ensure Chilliwack stays on that path by “balancing priorities to maximize your tax dollars.”

“We need to ensure other levels of government and their respective agencies come to the table to

share in community initiatives and work with us. As the second fastest growing community in

Canada, we also need to focus on responsible growth,” he said.

“Increased housing supply is important but first and foremost we cannot lose our identity as a community.”

Community service:

− CEPCO Board (including Chair)

− Chilliwack Community Services Board

− Rotary (President 2010/11)

− Big Brothers Board

− CSS Hello Goodbye Committee

− Chilliwack Flight Fest (Treasurer)

− Youth soccer coach

Council experience:

− Council liaison for CEPCO

− Council liaison for BIA

− Chair of Transportation Advisory Committee

− Council liaison for Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society Board

− Committee member – Chilliwack Healthier Communities

