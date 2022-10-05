An alleged hit-and-run took place on Yale Road on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Google Maps)

Jaws of Life need to rescue woman following alleged hit-and-run in Chilliwack

Collision happened on Yale Road West on afternoon of Oct. 5

One person had to be removed from her vehicle using the Jaws of Life following an alleged hit-and-run collision in Chilliwack on Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 5 on Yale Road West between Royalwood Drive and Chadsey Road.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they reported a woman was trapped in her vehicle.

Soon after, they stated the person who hit the vehicle left the scene eastbound on Yale Road in a blue Honda Civic.

Traffic was blocked in both directions as crews tended to the woman.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

